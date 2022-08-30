Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular road race returns on Sunday, September 11, with the start and finish moved from the town centre to Mesnes Park due to demolition work at The Galleries shopping centre.

Alex Johnson and her son Jack, from organising charity Joining Jack, have now collected the lead car for the race from HW Moon Toyota.

Jack Johnson with Dorothy Moon, Alex Johnson and Steven Mather in front of the lead car for the Wigan 10k

It will be used to show runners at the front of the race where to go, as they run along Woodhouse Lane, around the DW Stadium and back to the park.

More than 1,000 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities have now signed up for the event.

For the first time all participants will receive a T-shirt when they cross the finishing line, along with a medal and goody bag.

The 10k will be followed by the popular family mile.

Jack Johnson in front of the lead car