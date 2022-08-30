Final preparations are made as 10th annual Wigan 10k approaches
The countdown is on and final preparations are being made for the 10th annual Wigan 10k.
The popular road race returns on Sunday, September 11, with the start and finish moved from the town centre to Mesnes Park due to demolition work at The Galleries shopping centre.
Alex Johnson and her son Jack, from organising charity Joining Jack, have now collected the lead car for the race from HW Moon Toyota.
It will be used to show runners at the front of the race where to go, as they run along Woodhouse Lane, around the DW Stadium and back to the park.
More than 1,000 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities have now signed up for the event.
For the first time all participants will receive a T-shirt when they cross the finishing line, along with a medal and goody bag.
The 10k will be followed by the popular family mile.
To register or find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk