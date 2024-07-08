Wigan Christmas Day strangler spared immediate prison time

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan borough man who part-throttled a woman on Christmas Day has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Derek Holmes, 38, of Opal Grove, Leigh, had admitted to the assault at a magistrates' court hearing in January and also to being in possession of class A drug cocaine but his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court was postponed several times.

However at the latest hearing a judge imposed a 16-month custodial sentence but suspended it for two years.

Holmes was ordered to complete a nine-month drug rehab programme, undergo 12 months of mental health treatment and complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.