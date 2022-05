Standish Methodists say the value of the kit runs into several thousands of pounds.

It was taken in a break-in at the High Street church’s garage on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday May 3 and 4.

Standish Methodist Church

A spokesperson said: “If anyone has CCTV of the church front/rear garden and spotted thieves, please contact police and church.”