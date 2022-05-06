The borough followed the national trend with the party seeming to be on the up which many could argue is a result of “Partygate”.

While Labour maintained a strong hold across many areas, the red rosette also managed to pull a bigger shock.

Former Conservative Mayor Michael Winstanley lost his seat by just 34 votes to Dave Wood of the Labour and Co-Operative party.

The count in full swing at Robin Park Tennis Centre

On losing his seat, Mr Winstanley said: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the result, but sadly we’re mid-term of a Conservative government.

"The high points of tonight are holding the two seats. I’ve dedicated the last five years to the people of Orrell and sadly they didn’t want me to carry on as councillor.

"I hope to come back next year. I’d like to thank those who’ve supported me and have voted for me, it’s unfortunately just one of those things.”

Coun Dave Wood who won the Orrell seat ahead of Michael Winstanley

In total 26 seats in the chamber were up for grabs, with two councillors being elected in Leigh East following the death of Coun Anita Thorpe earlier this year

Labour won 22 of them, with the Conservatives taking two, one going to the Independents and the Independent Network defending one.

A number of prominent Labour politicians, including chairman of health and social care scrutiny Ron Conway, portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport Paul Prescott and the lead member for leisure and public health James Moodie were all returned to the chamber for another stint.

On the plus side for the Conservatives, they managed to hold on to Standish with Langtree and Lowton East.

Coun George Davies retained his seat

Coun Steve Jones is also making his return to represent Bryn at the council just eight months after being forced to step down.

In his thank you speech, the independent paid tribute to Coun Paul Maiden who also died earlier this year .

He said: “We all felt a very sad loss in this room of my good friend Coun Paul Maiden and I’d like to thank him for all the hard work he did for residents and all the fun moments he gave us in council.

“I’d also like to thank the residents of Bryn, I must have the luckiest residents.

Steve Jones returned to the chamber to represent Bryn

"Whether the rollercoaster is up or down, they’ll always support me.

"I would have been lying if I’d said I wasn’t scared when I announced I was coming back, but with that result I really owe them a lot.

"I won’t be going anywhere for a long time.”

Wards in Wigan and Makerfield were counted at the Robin Park Tennis Centre while The Edge provided the venue for the Leigh results.

Workers carried out the jobs of verifying and counting votes, with results being revealed relatively quickly.

Turnout was overall fairly low, with Wigan recording 26 per cent, while Makerfield recorded 26.7 per cent.

Conservative Judith Anderton won the seat in Standish with Langtree

These are the full results:

Abram: David Bowker (Ind) 812, Stanley Crook (Cons) 290, Graham Suddick (Lib Dem) 120, Carl Sweeney (Lab) 1240.

Ashton: Paul Martin (Cons) 557, Geoffrey Matthews (Lib Dem) 92, James Richardson (Ind) 470, Anthony Sykes (Lab) 1281.

Aspull, Whelley and New Springs: Paul Chapman (Cons) 798, Ron Conway (Lab) 2025.

Astley Mosley Common: Andy Brown (Ind) 1122, David Stirzaker (Cons) 867, Barry Taylor (Lab) 1368.

Atherleigh: Natasha Hodgkinson (Ind Net) 433, Zoe Irlam (Leigh & Atherton Independents) 127, Angela Roberts (Cons) 469, Debra Wailes (Lab) 1099 .

Atherton: Paul Fairhurst (Cons) 274, Stuart Gerrard (Ind Net) 1518, Julie Hilling (Lab) 855, John Quinton Smith (Atherton Independent) 306.

Bryn: David Aitchison (Lab) 691, Steve Jones (Ind) 1772, Sandip Tailor (Cons) 128, Stuart Thomas (Lib Dem) 58.

Douglas: Mary Callaghan (Lab) 1457, Michael Riley (Cons) 480.

Golborne and Lowton West: Susan Gambles (Lab) 1488, James Geddes (Cons) 695, Andrew Holland (Lib Dem) 180.

Hindley: Jordan Gaskell (UKIP) 231, John Skipworth (Lib Dem) 288, Jim Talbot (Lab) 1304 and Marie Winstanley (Cons) 397.

Hindley Green: Susan Atherton (Cons) 461, Deborah Lloyd (Ind Net) 381, James Palmer (Lab) 1252, Gary Skipworth (Lib Dem) 191.

Ince: Allan Atherton (Cons) 518, James Moodie (Lab) 1143.

Leigh East (two seats): Trevor Barton (Cons) 734, Simon Brooks (Lib Dem) 215, Shelley Guest (Lab) 1418, Stephen Gunby (Cons) 495, James Morley (Leigh East ind) 435, Fred Walker (Lab) 1123.

Leigh South: Christopher Noon (Lib Dem) 327, Charles Rigby (Lab) 1561, Joshua Yates (Cons) 1143.

Leigh West: Samantha Brown (Lab) 1566, Jayson Hargreaves (Leigh West Ind) 402, Sharron-Lee Honey (Lib Dem) 73, Tracey McClelland (Cons) 505.

Lowton East: Edward Houlton (Cons) 1995, Garry Lloyd (Lab) 1770.

Orrell: Neil Stevenson (Lib Dem) 313, Michael Winstanley (Cons) 1353, Dave Wood (Labour and Co-operative) 1387.

Pemberton: David Burley (Lib Dem) 125 , Jean Peet (Cons) 311, Tony Porter (Ind) 355, Paul Prescott (Lab) 1187.

Shevington with Lower Ground: Brian Crombie-Fisher (Lib Dem) 339, Gareth Fairhurst (Shevington Independents Part Wigan Independents) 783, Vicky Galligan (Lab) 1307, Gary Robinson (Cons) 566.

Standish with Langtree: Judith Atherton (Cons) 1382, Debbie Fairhurst (Standish Independents) 686, Terry Mugan (Lab) 1346.

Tyldesley: Gerard Houlton (Cons) 890, Joanne Marshall (Lab) 1755.

Wigan Central: George Davies (Lab) 1588, Cyril Pendlebury (Cons) 853, Caroline Waddicor (Lib Dem) 378.

Wigan West: Margaret Atherton (Cons) 442, Phyll Cullen (Labour) 1542, Ian Dyer (Lib Dem) 483.

Winstanley: Clive Morgan (Lab) 1428, Robert Stevenson (Lib Dem) 327, Margaret Winstanley (Cons) 641.

Worsley Mesnes: Danny Cooke (Ind) 396, Patricia Holland (Lab) 1363, Donald Macnamara (Lib Dem) 122, Michael Owens (Cons) 391.