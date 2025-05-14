The former partner of a Wigan man violently killed in a robbery has spoken out for the first time about the tragedy and how she wants to “set the record straight” for herself and their young daughter.

Steven McMyler, 34, was lethally attacked by a gang in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church as they mugged him for his Rolex watch in August 2020.

Five men and boys would later be jailed for his manslaughter.

Sinead Dewar had been Steven’s partner for the best part of eight years and they had had a daughter together – Baylie-Rein – but the couple had separated several months before tragedy struck, Sinead saying it was because of his battles with drink.

Steven McMyler and Sinead Dewar

Because of this she feels she was expunged from his history, and no considerations were made towards her or their child in terms of the prosecution or family arrangements.

Sinead is keen that Baylie-Rein gets a “three-dimensional” picture of the father she barely remembers because all the media focus was on the most recent events leading up Steven’s death.

She said: “We lived as a family in Blackpool throughout our time together, raising our daughter side by side.

"Our relationship was filled with deep love, shared memories, and struggles that profoundly shaped us both.

Baylie-Rein McMyler

"At the time of Steven’s death, he had been living elsewhere for a few months due to personal challenges. It was deeply painful to see that brief period portrayed in the media as though it defined his life or our relationship.

"My role in his life – our history, the painful separation driven by his battle with alcohol, the years of devotion we shared – was completely erased.

"Walking away was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever made, and it was done only out of necessity.

“As someone who stood by Steven for years, who loved him through both joy and darkness, I believe I deserve the opportunity to share our truth.

Steven McMyler with baby Baylie-Rein

"When Steven died, the police did not notify me. I found out through a friend in Wigan the following day.

"His family never reached out. I was excluded from all legal proceedings and treated with indifference in court. Then came the media reports, failing to acknowledge our family, while photos of his then ‘girlfriend’ appeared just days later. It was soul-crushing.

"This isn’t just about me though: it’s about truth. It’s about our daughter, who now has to read one-dimensional portrayals of her father, and try to make sense of his absence without the full story. I shouldn’t have to fight to explain my place in Steven’s life when I lived it with him every day for nearly a decade.

"Baylie-Rein needs to know that Steven was a magnetic soul with a wild heart and endless laughter.

Steven McMyler's grave in Blackpool

"He was one of a kind: the kind of soul you’ll never forget.

Since his death, Sinead says she has done everything she can to honour Steven’s memory, for his sake and for their daughter’s.

Baylie-Rein was conceived through IVF, after several heartbreaking losses while trying to expand the family.

They still have six frozen embryos stored at the Liverpool Hewitt Centre.

But while Sinead has the legal right to use them until 2026, she says her declining gynaecological health means she can no longer conceive.

Shortly after his death, Sinead says she arranged and paid for Steven’s grave and headstone in Layton Cemetery, Blackpool: a resting place close to the home they once shared as a family.

His ashes lie there and Sinead and Baylie-Rein have maintained and used the space as a quiet place of reflection and private grieving.

As part of her healing, Sinead has started channelling her pain into art as a clay sculpture artist. She created a hand-sculpted portrait, her first ever, and it had to be Steven!

Made from stoneware clay It took 36 hours to complete and captures the joy of his signature “wooo hoo”—a sound she says she still hears in her heart. The sculpture has now been placed at his grave and is bright gold as a symbol of love, memory, and closure.

Sinead has decided to move away from Blackpool with Baylie-Rein to a new, undisclosed location.

She said that as they prepare for that upheaval, she is inviting anyone who wishes to visit Steven’s grave to do so freely and welcome the opportunity for her and Baylie-Rein’s story to finally be told: “not just to honour Steven, but to give our daughter and me the voice we’ve long been denied.”

Sinead added: “Though I still navigate the pain of losing Steven, I’ve been fortunate to find love again. After relationships that did not honour the profound bond I still hold with him, I am now with someone who respects that connection deeply.

"I am in a same-sex relationship, and while I don’t label myself as gay or straight, I believe in love that transcends gender: love for the soul, not the form. My partner is a beautiful soul who also knew Steven. In a twist of fate, we each gave birth to our daughters just one day apart.

"Though we are not legally married, we shared a spiritual blessing, and in my heart, she is my wife. I mention this not for validation, but for clarity and to pre-empt assumptions. She has shown unwavering compassion, supported my grief, and never once asked me to rush or silence it. She has also become a wonderful stepmother to my daughter; something for which I will always be deeply grateful.

"In fact, had my health not deteriorated, she was willing to raise a child with me using one of the frozen embryos Steven and I created, loving that child as her own.

“This relationship has brought me strength, support, and healing through the darkest chapter of my life.”

Sinead said that she is no longer in contact with Steven’s family. She said that while she recognises they loved him and were part of his life, she experienced many painful challenges in trying to feel accepted.

But their focus now, she said, is simply to honour him in the way that feels true to them.

Anyone who wants to visit the grave can see a TikTok clip created by Sinead.