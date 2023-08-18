Wigan cocaine dealers learn their fates
A man has been jailed and a woman given a community punishment after admitting they peddled hard drugs in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Ben Smith, 28, of Scholes, Scholes, pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and cannabis and was jailed by a Bolton Crown Court judge for 18 months.
Cunliffe, 26, of Linney Square, Scholes, had initially denied the charges against her but then changed her pleas to guilty before a trial could take place and she was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.