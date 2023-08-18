News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Wigan cocaine dealers learn their fates

A man has been jailed and a woman given a community punishment after admitting they peddled hard drugs in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Ben Smith, 28, of Scholes, Scholes, pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and cannabis and was jailed by a Bolton Crown Court judge for 18 months.

Cunliffe, 26, of Linney Square, Scholes, had initially denied the charges against her but then changed her pleas to guilty before a trial could take place and she was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.