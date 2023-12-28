News you can trust since 1853
Wigan company director who swindled landlords and tenants pleads guilty to fraud

A prosecution by Wigan Council’s trading standards has seen a local company director plead guilty to eight offences of fraud at Bolton Crown Court.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Linda Murray (previously known as Linda Vella), director of Let Me Lettings Ltd, Hewitt House, Winstanley Road, Orrell, was charged with eight counts of fraud under the Fraud Act 2006.

Her company charged landlords for a service which included managing their properties, and taking tenant deposits.

Linda Murray will be sentenced at Bolton Crown CourtLinda Murray will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court
These deposits were meant to be held in the government authorised “Deposit Protection Service”, which keeps the money safe for tenants.

Murray pleaded guilty to not placing the money into that service, and misleading both landlords and tenants.

Trading standards received complaints from seven landlords, in relation to nine different properties, with over £6,000 lost due to the fraud.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio member for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This Deposit Protection Service exists to protect tenants in rented properties, and landlords and residents that use letting agents for this service deserve to know that their deposits are being protected.

“Our trading standards team is always proactive in tackling illegal activity in our borough. Anyone wishing to report illegal activity to Trading Standards can ring in confidence 0808 223 1133 or [email protected].”

Murray will be sentenced in January 2024.