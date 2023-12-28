Wigan company director who swindled landlords and tenants pleads guilty to fraud
Linda Murray (previously known as Linda Vella), director of Let Me Lettings Ltd, Hewitt House, Winstanley Road, Orrell, was charged with eight counts of fraud under the Fraud Act 2006.
Her company charged landlords for a service which included managing their properties, and taking tenant deposits.
These deposits were meant to be held in the government authorised “Deposit Protection Service”, which keeps the money safe for tenants.
Murray pleaded guilty to not placing the money into that service, and misleading both landlords and tenants.
Trading standards received complaints from seven landlords, in relation to nine different properties, with over £6,000 lost due to the fraud.
Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio member for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This Deposit Protection Service exists to protect tenants in rented properties, and landlords and residents that use letting agents for this service deserve to know that their deposits are being protected.