Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster City Council took Phantom Motor Company Limited, of Coupland Road, Hindley Green, to court after they advertised on the sides of two lorries placed either side of the M6, north of Whams Lane in Lancaster.

This action resulted in the removal of the advertisements earlier this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M6 with the lorries in a field on each side before the removal of the adverts. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On appearing at court the company pleaded guilty to an offence under the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007 and was given a two-year conditional discharge.

It was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and to pay the council’s legal costs of £3,000.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “Advertising can be an ugly blight if not properly regulated and those placed alongside the highway are also a potential safety hazard that can

distract drivers.

The M6 after the removal of the adverts. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

“You only have to drive along the motorway in certain parts of the country to see how quickly these types of roadside advertisement can get out of control, and that’s something we want to avoid in our district.