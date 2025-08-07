Wigan Council has secured possession of two homes which were the source of neighbour nuisance and police complaints.

The homes on Linney Square in Scholes and Pryce Avenue in Ince had been the subject of closure orders due to anti-social behaviour.

Now the local authority has reacquired possession of both properties from the previous occupants to bring an end to criminal activity there.

The homes were a magnet for anti-social behaviour

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan and Leigh: “The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood team are working with the council to make sure the next occupants are far less inclined to bring repeat issues to the community.

"We would like to thank those affected for their patience whilst the police and council gathered the necessary evidence to put before magistrates to get to this point.”