Wigan Council secures possession of two trouble magnet homes

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Wigan Council has secured possession of two homes which were the source of neighbour nuisance and police complaints.

The homes on Linney Square in Scholes and Pryce Avenue in Ince had been the subject of closure orders due to anti-social behaviour.

placeholder image
Read More
Rarely seen pictures of Wigan in the 1970s

Now the local authority has reacquired possession of both properties from the previous occupants to bring an end to criminal activity there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The homes were a magnet for anti-social behaviourplaceholder image
The homes were a magnet for anti-social behaviour

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan and Leigh: “The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood team are working with the council to make sure the next occupants are far less inclined to bring repeat issues to the community.

"We would like to thank those affected for their patience whilst the police and council gathered the necessary evidence to put before magistrates to get to this point.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice