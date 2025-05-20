A high-profile Wigan opposition councillor has revealed that police are investigating her over an alleged attack.

Ince Independent Coun Maureen O’Bern took to social media tonight (May 20) to say that she had received a call from a detective in Wigan CID yesterday to inform her that both she and her husband had been accused of common assault.

She said: “To say I was shocked is an understatement. Neither of us has ever assaulted anyone.

"I asked who had accused us but was told the only information I could be given was that it occurred on January 22.

"That was the night of the full Council meeting at which myself and Coun James Paul Watson tried to put forward a motion about the rape gangs but Labour councillors walked out.

"I don't know if this is related or coincidental. However whoever has made this vexatious claim is a vindictive liar.

"They need to know that I will never be intimidated or frightened into silence by their gaslighting, bullying tactics.”

At the council meeting on January 22, Coun O’Bern refused to be silenced after the meeting was declared closed by mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson when it passed the stipulated 9pm cut-off point.

Coun O’Bern continued to shout out the contents of her resolution as the chamber emptied of colleagues.

Her motion was that the authority should support Oldham Council and write to the Government requesting a full national inquiry be undertaken into grooming gangs which “have destroyed the lives of tens of thousands of teenage girls.”

The meeting had earlier been held up for 20 minutes following after another Independent councillor, Bob Brierley, claimed he was being unfairly shut down.

That delay was blamed by the controlling Labour group as the reason the three-hour limit elapsing.

However councillors were brought back to the council chamber two days later to conclude the meeting and to vote on two motions which missed out on the Wednesday.

And they voted unanimously, without debate, to accept Coun O’Bern’s motion.

In her post this evening Coun O’Bern said that she and her husband had to go to speak to the police on May 29. She promised Facebook followers that she would keep them updated on developments.