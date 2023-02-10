Christopher Clarke sent almost 7,000 text messages to multiple people who suffer from addiction between August and November last year.

Clarke, of Neville Street, Platt Bridge, was part of an organised crime group that was running a county lines network – a term renowned for exporting illegal drugs both in Greater Manchester and across the country, often using violence and coercion towards vulnerable people and children along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Clarke

The 35-year-old’s criminal activity was uncovered during an investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s County Lines Team.

On a daily basis vulnerable people received messages such as "trigazon prime deliveries on time” and “on ‘til late get on me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the messages came to an end on November 1 when a warrant was executed at his property and officers seized the phone found hidden underneath his bed along with £600 in cash.

Clarke was found on the landing after officers burst through the door, and he was swiftly arrested.

A search of a vehicle located a few streets away uncovered cocaine prepared for individual deals.

At an earlier hearing he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to 31 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Chris Woodburn, from the County Lines Team, said: “Once again we have removed the controller of the phone that was crucial in reaching vulnerable people who the county line networks use to make illegal profits.

“Clarke, like many of the drug dealers, are relentless in sending out these messages but we are hot on their heels and determined to remove the phone to protect these vulnerable people.

“Help us, help them by providing information on drug activity that you believe could be taking place in your community, and we will do the rest.”

To spot the signs of drug activity visit GMP’s website and to report information contact them via 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad