Wigan couple feared victims of horrific murder-suicide tragedy in California

A couple from Wigan are reported to have been involved in a murder-suicide incident in the US.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2023, 20:32 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 20:32 GMT
Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers were dispatched to an address in Lyon Road in the Californian city of Rancho Mirage on the afternoon of Sunday November 12 after receiving a report that someone had attempted to take their own life.

Sgt Mike Kelleher reported to local media that they found a man and woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

The tragedy unfolded at an address in Lyon Road in the city of Rancho Mirage in California on Sunday
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community,” Sgt Kelleher wrote in a statement, declining to release further information.

But a source has told Wigan Today that the man and the woman are from Shevington who were holidaying in America.

We have contacted the Sheriff’s department for further details.