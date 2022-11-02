Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle fire on Rosebridge Court in Ince at around 11pm on Wednesday September 14.

The offenders launched two Molotov cocktails at the van.

Owners Mike and Susan Jolly are now appealing for help to find the attackers after only just starting the business.

The petrol-bombed van

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Mike said: “The snack van has been burned to the ground and now we’re £20k out of pocket.

"My wife’s business has gone down the pan, we haven’t got money to go buy another snack van and these people are still running around.

“My wife is traumatised, We're not after any sympathy or anything like that, we just need justice."

The suspects caught on camera

"One fire engine from Hindley quickly attended the scene, where they found a fire involving a catering van in a car park.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked swiftly to remove gas cannisters from the vehicle, and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

“Firefighters remained at the scene for around an hour before handing over to colleagues from Greater Manchester Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 465 14/09/2022.