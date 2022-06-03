Martin Wade, 29, and Stacey Waugh, 43, both of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month relating to an incident in June last year.

But they later changed their pleas to guilty.

Wade was given a nine-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months while he has to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

The couple had initially denied the charge but changed their pleas

Waugh was hit with a 12-month community order which includes 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work.

They had been two of five people charged in connection with the fracas but the other three had pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Michael and Wendy Porter, 42 and 34 respectively and who live in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, along with 40-year-old Michael Bridge, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, were all sentenced last August.

Michael Porter was given a 45-week jail term although it was suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Michael Porter was given a nine-month prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months while Wendy Porter was given 32 weeks suspended for the same period.

They were ordered to complete 10 days of rehab activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.