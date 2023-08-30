Wigan credit union forced to move offices after vandal attacks make base unusable

Intruders stripped tiles from the roof of the Leigh Unify offices, exposing the Bradshawgate building to the elements and recent heavy downpours have caused considerable flood damage.

But while repairs are carried out, what is a key organisation to so many people on low incomes, has launched a new pop-up branch at Turnpike Gallery in Leigh town centre today (August 30) to help local residents access their savings and loans products.

Sam Hayes, Unify's Leigh branch manager in the credit union's temporary base at the Turnpike

As of today people will be able to visit Unify five days a week.

Teenagers have been blamed for the damage over the summer and when a thunderstorm hit the town in June, the building was quickly flooded and substantial damage was caused to the flooring, walls and electrics.

With renovations yet to be completed the not-for-profit organisation reached out to community partners to find an alternative way for people to access their local credit union.

Unify CEO Angela Fishwick said: “I’d like to thank our members in Leigh who have been so patient during this disruption and I’m grateful to Wigan Council for helping us find a suitable space to set up our pop-up branch so people don’t have to travel to Wigan or Warrington to see us.

“We won’t be able to issue cash withdrawals at the Turnpike unless arrangements are made in advance, but we can arrange withdrawals to bank accounts and offer help for new members and loan applicants.”

Unify will be at the Turnpike five days a week and its operating hours will be: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm (closed for lunch noon to 12:30pm) and Wednesday 10am to 1pm.

It is not clear how long these temporary arrangements will last. The damage is, thankfully, covered by insurance but no end date has yet been given for the Bradshawgate repairs.

Membership of Unify is open to anyone who lives or works within the local area and offers a wide range of savings and loan options, including the new Christmas Saver account to help people spread the cost of Christmas throughout the year.