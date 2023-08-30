Final preparations made for Wigan 10k and family mile set to be 'biggest since the pandemic'

The 11th annual event will be held at Mesnes Park in Wigan on Sunday.

There are no last-minute places available, as registration had to be closed on Monday when it reached capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,900 runners and walkers have signed up for the 10k and more than 200 people are registered for the family mile, which offers a chance for youngsters to join the fun.

Jack Johnson, from Joining Jack, collects the lead car for the Wigan 10k from HW Moon Toyota. Pic: Michelle Charnock Photography

A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: “We have officially overtaken our 2021 and 2022 totals to make this Sunday’s race our biggest since the pandemic.

"We have no spaces left and there will be no registration on the day.”

The 10k will start at Mesnes Park at 10am and heads along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium and back.

The start of last year's Wigan 10k at Mesnes Park, with Andy and Alex Johnson, who founded Joining Jack, pictured centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medal and goody bag will be presented to everyone crossing the finish line at the park.

The family mile begins at 12.30pm and goes along Bridgeman Park Terrace, Parsons Walk and through the park.

Crowds are expected to gather at the park and line the routes to cheer on the participants as they pass.

The event is organised by Wigan-based charity Joining Jack to raise funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with last year’s race making £17,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners can also choose to support causes close to their hearts.

Among those taking part will be Sonia Beech, from Aspull, whose 19-year-old son Jacob Taylor died by suicide earlier this year.

She is part of a team raising money for EPiC HOPE, an organisation set up in Wigan earlier this year to provide safe spaces – known as "harbours” – where people can talk to others and get support.

Final preparations are now being made, with Jack Johnson – whose parents Andy and Alex Johnson set up the charity in his name – collecting the lead car for the race from sponsor HW Moon Toyota.