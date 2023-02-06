Wigan dad found guilty of attempted murder of teenager he blamed for son's death

Samson Price, 48, stalked Patrick Brown via a tracker placed on his car and slashed him with a 16-inch machete as he left a gym in Northwich, Cheshire in September 2021.

Mr Brown, from Winsford, Cheshire escaped bleeding to death "by millimetres" as the machete just missed a vital artery, but was left with life-changing injuries.

Left: Samson Price Snr being taken into Chester Crown Court on the first day of his trial and right, his victim Patrick Brown

Price showed no emotion as the jury found him guilty of attempted murder at Chester Crown Court.

Judge Michael Leeming adjourned sentencing until March 24, but warned Price that it would be "very significant indeed".

He said guidelines for attempted murder where the victim might need life-long care or had a long-term effect on the ability to carry out day-to-day activities ranged from 25 to 30 years.

The jury heard Price, of Sefton Road, Goose Green, blamed Mr Brown for the death of his son Samson Junior, who drowned in October 2020.

Samson Price Junior

Brown and two other teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Price found his son's body at Westwood Flash in Poolstock.

But a five-month police investigation concluded the death was accidental, after evidence the teenagers had gone to the pond to take the hallucinogenic drug LSD and Samson Junior had wandered away from the others.

Prosecutor Simon Mills claimed Price, a painter and decorator, had launched “a pre-planned" attack which was an "eye for an eye" bid to avenge his son's death.

Mr Mills said Mr Brown cheated death by "sheer luck" and prompt medical attention, after gym-goers who witnessed the attack alerted emergency services.

The trial was shown video footage from the gym's CCTV cameras of Price raining blows on his victim as Mr Brown tried to flee for his life.

The jury rejected Price's claim he had not intended to kill Mr Brown, but had wanted to "give him a day of hell" and leave him with scars for life which would remind him of his son's death.

The court had been told Price, who handed himself into the police three weeks after the attack, had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm but denied attempted murder.

He told the court that he and wife Rosanna blamed Greater Manchester Police for a "botched" investigation which had "made many mistakes”.

He said he tracked Mr Brown to the PureGym in Northwich and had attacked him as he came out.

Price said: “He seemed to be happy and was talking to someone on his phone. I was struck by the unfairness of it all. I decided to punish him but not once did I think I was trying to kill him.

"I did not want to kill him but an opportunity presented itself to inflict pain and cause physical scarring which would last for the rest of his life. At no point was I intending to kill him. He was the only person who could tell us what happened to our son.