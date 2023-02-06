Traffic in Wigan comes to a standstill for funeral of 'loving' six-year-old boy

Hundreds of people turned out to say goodbye at the funeral of a popular six-year-old boy.

Hindley and Platt Bridge came to a standstill on Monday afternoon as a large procession made its way to St Nathaniel’s Church for Theo Wood’s final journey.

Leading the way were white horses pulling a white carriage, which contained a coffin decorated with images of Theo’s favourite superheroes.

Also in the procession were motorbikes and quadbikes, robots and limousines.

Theo’s classmates at Platt Bridge Primary School dressed as superheroes in his honour, while his loved ones wore blue clothes featuring photographs and tributes to him.

Once the procession reached the church, mourners went inside for a moving service in memory of Theo, who lived in Platt Bridge.

He died suddenly on December 29, leaving his parents Chloe Prescott and Nathan Wood, as well as his close family and many friends.

In an emotional tribute after his death, his aunt Natasha Prescott said: “He was a really outdoors child, he never liked being indoors. He was always so happy. He liked being involved in everything we did. I lived with him and he loved helping me to cook. He really loved his family. He was such a loving little boy.”

1 . The funeral for six-year-old Theo Wood White horses pulled the carriage carrying Theo's coffin Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . The funeral for six-year-old Theo Wood Theo Wood Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . The funeral for six-year-old Theo Wood Bumblebee saluted as the coffin was carried into the church Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . The funeral for six-year-old Theo Wood Some mourners wore superhero costumes or T-shirts featuring messages for Theo Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales