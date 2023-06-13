News you can trust since 1853
Wigan dad-of-five was savaged by dog he was looking after at friend’s house, inquest hears

A Wigan dad-of-five died from neck and head injuries after being attacked by a dangerously out-of-control dog.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

An inquest opened into the death of Jonathan Hogg, 37, after he was mauled by the dog, believed to be an American Bully XL in Westleigh Lane, Leigh.

Emergency services raced to the scene on the evening of Thursday, May 18, initially to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man.

On arrival, officers found that Mr Hogg had suffered serious injuries and he was taken to Salford Royal Hospital.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after he was attacked by a dangerously out-of-control dogJonathan Hogg, 37, died after he was attacked by a dangerously out-of-control dog
Despite frantic efforts to save him, Mr Hogg sadly died in the early hours of Friday, May 19.

The dog was put down by armed officers at the scene because of the risk it posed to the public.

The inquest heard that Mr Hogg, of Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, was fatally injured by the American XL Bully dog - which did not belong to him - after it turned on him while he was looking after it at a friend’s house.

Dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg, 37Dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg, 37
Mr Hogg received bite wounds on his arm, leg and head after entering its pen.

The inquest was told the medical cause of death was head and neck injuries.

Police Coroners Officer Julie Ann Hyde told Bolton Coroners Court that enquiries into the death were ongoing, but at this stage it was not known how long the investigation would take.

The coroner, Prof Dr Alan Walsh, made a direction for statements to be taken from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Salford Royal Hospital and Mr Hogg's GP.

No date was set for the full inquest, however the next review of the investigation will take place on September 1, 2023.

Tributes poured in to Mr Hogg, known as "Oggy", following the tragedy last month, with his family being inundated with messages of support.

In a statement issued through GMP following his death, his family said: “Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him."

His devastated brother Ian Hogg wrote on Facebook: "I cannot believe I am writing this, rest easy lad. Heartbroken isn't the word. Didn't want you to leave this morning. Love you brother Xx".

Several others posted simply “RIP Oggy.”

GMP officers carried out searches of two houses following the tragedy last month. They seized a total of 15 dogs, believed to be the same breed which attacked Mr Hogg. Items totalling a value of £37,500 - believed to be the result of criminal proceeds - were also seized.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death, while a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

The American Bully XL breed can weigh as much as 150lbs and stand up to 23 inches tall. The so-called "designer breed" is not banned but is not currently recognised as an official breed by any kennel club.