News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt

Wigan man with a history of drug problems was turning his life around just before his sudden death

A Wigan man was "in a positive mood" and "upbeat" just before his sudden death, an inquest heard.
By Alan Weston
Published 12th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Lee Sedgwick, 47, was described as a "resilient" character who had successfully battled a number of serious health problems, including multi-organ failure which left him needing treatment in intensive care.

An inquest at Bolton Coroners' Court heard that Lee, of Engineer Street, Ince, was found dead shortly after Mother's Day on March 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giving evidence, his mum Carol Unsworth said there was nothing immediately prior to his death that had given her cause for concern.

Lee Sedgwick, 47, was found unresponsive at his home a few days after Mother's DayLee Sedgwick, 47, was found unresponsive at his home a few days after Mother's Day
Lee Sedgwick, 47, was found unresponsive at his home a few days after Mother's Day
Most Popular
Read More
Inquest date set for tragic case of Wigan toddler who died shortly after being d...

"He seemed to be in a positive mood and appeared upbeat," she said.

"He was in receipt of personal independence payment (PIP) and had bought a big telly, which he loved watching. He was looking forward to the weather getting better.

"He'd given me some money for Mother's Day and I sent him a picture of me and my meal."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However the family became concerned after they were unable to reach him by phone or text messages.

On the following Wednesday, Lee's brother Kirk went round to his address and forced entry, where he found Lee slumped lifeless on the sofa.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale was told Lee had a long history of drug problems. He had been an intravenous heroin user since the age of 18, but had got clean 10 years ago.

However his use of heroin had left its mark on his health, leading to a range of issues including blood clots in his legs and then in his lungs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also had heart problems including pulmonary hypertension and had suffered multi-organ failure, leading to him being treated in intensive care.

Fortunately he survived and was later discharged from Wigan Infirmary.

He was a smoker despite his heart condition, and at the time of his death he was awaiting a double lung transplant.

The coroner heard that Lee was on a number of different medications but had developed an increased dependence on the anti-anxiety drug Valium (diazepam). In addition to the prescribed dose, he had accessed an illicit, stronger form of the drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coroner’s officer Andy Pickles told the court that although Lee’s body was found surrounded by boxes of medication, there was no indication he had taken an overdose and there were no suspicious circumstances to his death.

A post-mortem examination found evidence of cannabis use but no evidence of recent heroin use. He also had compromised lungs and an enlarged heart through chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The coroner described Lee as a "resilient character" who suffered from an addiction but was doing something about it.

He said his underlying health condition had made him more vulnerable to the toxic effects of the drugs he was taking, which depressed his respiratory system and caused him to pass away in his sleep.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He made a miscalculation as to the effect of the drugs on his system," added Mr Teasdale.

He concluded it was a drug-related death through a combination of illicit and prescribed drugs.

Related topics:Wigan