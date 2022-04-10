Wigan dangerous driver is spared immediate spell behind bars
A Wigan motorist who admitted to appalling driving has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Peter Ridehalgh, of Gantley Avenue in Billinge, had stood in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Volkswagen Polo on Thursday February 10 in Moor Road, Orrell, not far from his home.
A second charge of failing to stop for a police officer on the same date was withdrawn.
The 50-year-old was committed by the bench to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where a judge has now given him a custodial term of 34 weeks.
However, it was suspended for two years so he will only go to prison if he re-offends.
Ridehalgh has also been banned from the road for three years, must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
There is a payment to victim services to make too.