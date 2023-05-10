Wigan dog attack: Man and woman suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries'
Two people are in hospital with “serious and potentially life-changing injuries” after being attacked by a dog in Wigan.
Emergency services were called to reports of a dog that was “dangerously out of control” at a house on Thomas Street, in Hindley Green, at around 11.30pm on Monday.
Two people had been badly injured after being attacked by the dog and are still being treated in hospital.
The dog – whose breed has not been made public – was seized by the police.
A police spokesman said: “A man and a woman were injured during the incident. Both remain in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The dog was seized by specialist officers and is currently being held in kennels.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing.
“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 citing log number 3728 of May 8.”