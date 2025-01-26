Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner was injured when their pet was attacked by another animal on a Wigan Street.

Police are appealing for information about the violent incident on City Road, Kitt Green, on Saturday, January 18, and have published a picture of a man they would like to speak to about the incident.

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “On January 18 2025 in the area of City Road, Wigan, we received reports of a dog-on-dog attack which has resulted in injuries caused to one of the dog owners.

"We would like to speak with the male pictured to assist with our inquiries.

“If anyone has any information to help assist, please email [email protected] quoting incident log 2512-180125