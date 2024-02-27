Wigan domestic abuser requests prison sentence after admitting order breach

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan 42-year-old who breached a domestic violence protection order and has openly admitted that he would do it again has been sent to prison at his own request.

Stuart Moran, of Hodder Close, Norley, appeared before borough justices to admit the breach made on the very same day - January 25 - that it was issued by Manchester justices.

The hearing was told: "The defendant has stated that he will not comply with the DVPO and will return to the address which he is prohibited from approaching, that the parties wish to be in a relationship and will continue to be in contact.

Magistrates heard that Stuart Moran asked that he be given a custodial sentence for the order breach

"He also stated that he would not pay a fine if one were imposed.

"The defendant has asked to be sentenced to imprisonment and that will mean that the purpose of the order will be realised.”

Moran was therefore given two months in custody for public protection.