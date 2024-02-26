Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event on Saturday March 9 is, promoters say, shaping up to be an unforgettable night filled with alpine vibes and winter fun.

There will be live music from the incredible Twisted Tubes as well as a DJ.

The launch night of Feast at The Mills, Wigan's Weekend Destination, with street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley Mills

In addition, each ticket includes a complimentary Aperol Spritz, a Mini Jäger and a Ski Pass lanyard.

The festivities include thrilling games, a Jäger Luge for those looking to add a touch of adventure, glow sticks to light up the night, inflatables for a playful vibe, and who knows, you might even catch a sprinkle of artificial snow for that perfect winter wonderland feel.

The amazing Feast food vendors will be serving up delicious Après Ski-themed dishes, adding a array of culinary delights to complete your evening of entertainment.

Expect Feast at the Mills to be full of guests embracing the retro vibes wearing neon jackets, flashy snow pants and even some retro headbands as they compete for the title of trendiest skier at the party.

Tickets are only £10 but early bird tickets are still available for a limited time at only £7.50.

To get yours and please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apres-ski-2024-tickets-815157176057?aff=erelexpmlt