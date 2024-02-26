News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Thrills and chills: Wigan's Feast at the Mills to host an Après Ski party

There aren’t any big mountains nearby on which to enjoy winter sports but that isn’t stopping the Wigan-based weekend street food market, Feast at The Mills, from holding an Après Ski Party.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event on Saturday March 9 is, promoters say, shaping up to be an unforgettable night filled with alpine vibes and winter fun.

There will be live music from the incredible Twisted Tubes as well as a DJ.

Read More
Star mourned: Wigan actress and singer Pam Shaw has died
The launch night of Feast at The Mills, Wigan's Weekend Destination, with street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley MillsThe launch night of Feast at The Mills, Wigan's Weekend Destination, with street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley Mills
The launch night of Feast at The Mills, Wigan's Weekend Destination, with street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley Mills
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, each ticket includes a complimentary Aperol Spritz, a Mini Jäger and a Ski Pass lanyard.

The festivities include thrilling games, a Jäger Luge for those looking to add a touch of adventure, glow sticks to light up the night, inflatables for a playful vibe, and who knows, you might even catch a sprinkle of artificial snow for that perfect winter wonderland feel.

The amazing Feast food vendors will be serving up delicious Après Ski-themed dishes, adding a array of culinary delights to complete your evening of entertainment.

Expect Feast at the Mills to be full of guests embracing the retro vibes wearing neon jackets, flashy snow pants and even some retro headbands as they compete for the title of trendiest skier at the party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are only £10 but early bird tickets are still available for a limited time at only £7.50.

To get yours and please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apres-ski-2024-tickets-815157176057?aff=erelexpmlt

Feast at the Mills is helping to promote Eckersley Mills, Wigan Pier, as a hospitality venue as £200m of work continues to transform largely derelict buildings into a major North West destination.

Related topics:WiganTickets