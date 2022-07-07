Wigan double killer admits to prison break and gets another six months behind bars

Darren Pilkington, who killed Hindley residents Paul Akister in 2000 and Carly Fairhurst in 2006, was an inmate at Kirkham Open Prison in Lancashire when he just walked out of the front gate, a judge heard.

It was when a roll call was taken that the 39-year-old’s absence was noticed and police were alerted.

Pilkington, who has been in and out of prison due to licence breaches since serving 10 years for the manslaughter of girlfriend Carly, was on the run for three days.

Darren Pilkington who now calls himself Darren Carr

A public appeal was made by police as they combed the North West, eventually catching up with him in Horwich on May 28, just six miles from his home town of Hindley and just two miles from the boundaries of Wigan borough from which he is banned.

A man and a woman were also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Pilkington was brought up from the cells at court to admit to the single charge of absconding from prison.

Carly Fairhurst

He was given a 26-week jail sentence.

Carly’s father, Trevor, said: “I am glad that this matter has been dealt with swiftly and he is back behind bars where he belongs.

"He didn’t have much choice but to plead guilty.”

Pilkington became Carly’s pen friend, much to her parents’ dismay, while serving his sentence for the manslaughter of Mr Akister. On release they became partners.