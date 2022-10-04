Wigan drink-driver gets 24-month road ban after being caught at the wheel almost three times over the limit
A 31-year-old Wigan motorist has been banned from the road for two years after being caught almost three times over the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:02 pm
Cameron Brennan, of Cedar Drive, Hindley, failed a breath test at the wheel of a Peugeot Partner van stopped on Ashfield Park Drive, Standish, on June 19.
He gave a reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
As well as the disqualification, Brennan must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, victim services surcharges and court costs totalling £319.