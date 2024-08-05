A Wigan drink-driver, caught when more than three times the limit, can drastically cut her road ban if she completes a government course.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Taylor, 44, of Pembroke Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Renault Laguna at Woodhouse Lane service station on May 19.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was ordered to complete eight days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Taylor gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Picture posed by model

She was disqualified from the road for 26 months but this can be reduced to 26 weeks if she agrees to complete a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Taylor also has £199 to pay to victim services and the court.