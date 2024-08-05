Wigan drink-driver three times the limit could get road ban cut

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST

A Wigan drink-driver, caught when more than three times the limit, can drastically cut her road ban if she completes a government course.

Charlotte Taylor, 44, of Pembroke Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to admit giving a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped her Renault Laguna at Woodhouse Lane service station on May 19.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was ordered to complete eight days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Charlotte Taylor gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Picture posed by model

She was disqualified from the road for 26 months but this can be reduced to 26 weeks if she agrees to complete a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Taylor also has £199 to pay to victim services and the court.

