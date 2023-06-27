Wigan driver admits to being three times over the alcohol limit
A Wigan motorist has admitted to being at the wheel when three times the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 07:38 BST
David Peet, 31, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when his car was stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road, Ashton, on February 22 this year.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He also admitted that he was not properly insured on the same occasion.