Wigan driver admits to being three times over the alcohol limit

A Wigan motorist has admitted to being at the wheel when three times the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 07:38 BST

David Peet, 31, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when his car was stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road, Ashton, on February 22 this year.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He also admitted that he was not properly insured on the same occasion.

David Peet gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Posed by modelDavid Peet gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Posed by model
Peet was released on unconditional bail pending sentencing on August 7 but an interim disqualification from driving was imposed by the bench.