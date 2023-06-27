David Peet, 31, of Grange Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when his car was stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road, Ashton, on February 22 this year.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol. He also admitted that he was not properly insured on the same occasion.

David Peet gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Posed by model