Wigan driver who did not provide breath sample to the police hit with three-year ban

A Wigan motorist who failed to provide a breath sample to the police has been banned from the roads for three years.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:45 pm

Robert Chambers, 44, of Mossfields, Wrightington, pleaded guilty to not giving the specimen for analysis on May 29.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with requirements to stay abstinent for 120 days and to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Chambers was disqualified from driving for 36 months and must pay a £100 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.