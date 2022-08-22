Wigan driver who did not provide breath sample to the police hit with three-year ban
A Wigan motorist who failed to provide a breath sample to the police has been banned from the roads for three years.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:45 pm
Robert Chambers, 44, of Mossfields, Wrightington, pleaded guilty to not giving the specimen for analysis on May 29.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with requirements to stay abstinent for 120 days and to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Chambers was disqualified from driving for 36 months and must pay a £100 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.