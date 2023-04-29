Wigan drug dealer who who stored his cocaine in a coffee tin has to hand over more than £50k of criminal assets

And if Martin Bradshaw doesn't cough up within three months, another year will be added onto his prison sentence.

The 33-year-old of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull, was last year sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and facilitating the acquisition and possession of criminal property.

Martin Bradshaw and the cocaine found in a coffee tin

He was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

A court heard that on Friday June 5 2020, a police officer spotted Bradshaw driving erratically in his Mercedes Benz along Scholes.

They attempted to stop the car but Bradshaw only accelerated, eventually managing to escape the officer.

The car was spotted shortly afterwards parked up on Higher Lane, Aspull and seized by police.

The following day, officers returned to the compound where the car was being kept and forced entry to it due to intelligence that it was linked to the supply of controlled drugs.

Following a search, bank cards and a coffee tin containing cocaine were seized.

Two burner phones were also discovered and both contained details of drug supply.On Sunday June 7,

Bradshaw attended Wigan police Station and was arrested.

Following further investigation, it was uncovered that he had bought a static caravan in Blackpool and this was subsequently seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Mercedes was also seized.

Now, following a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Bolton Crown Court, it has been ruled that Bradshaw had £51,667 in criminal proceeds that could be recovered.

He has three months to pay up.