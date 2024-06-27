Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned driver who got behind the wheel after taking drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Darryl Winstanley, 38, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Gathurst Road, Orrell, on November 28 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

He also admitted driving when the proportion of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeded the legal limit for driving, and to driving without insurance.

Darryl Winstanley tested positive for cocaine while driving

Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Winstanley must undertake drug rehabilitation, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 prosecution costs and £154 victim surcharge.