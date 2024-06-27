Wigan drug driver gets new road ban and suspended jail term
A banned driver who got behind the wheel after taking drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Darryl Winstanley, 38, of Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Gathurst Road, Orrell, on November 28 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
He also admitted driving when the proportion of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeded the legal limit for driving, and to driving without insurance.
Magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.