Wigan stalker who terrorised woman avoids immediate jail spell

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan 24-year-old who admitted to terrorising a woman by stalking has narrowly avoided an immediate term behind bars.

Jordan Beach, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge under section 4a of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 - which is the more serious form of stalking and can carry a custodial sentence.

He was given one of 18 months, but the judge suspended it for two years. He must also complete 180 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a victim services surcharge of £187. An indefinite restraining order has been made, forbidding any contact with his victim.

Jordan Beach was given an 18-month custodial sentence for stalking but it was suspended for two years. Offend again and he could end up behind bars

Beach had further been charged with harassment with intent to cause his victim fear of violence and witness intimidation by sending her a bullet in the post, but these offences are to be allowed to lie on file.