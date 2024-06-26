Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan 24-year-old who admitted to terrorising a woman by stalking has narrowly avoided an immediate term behind bars.

Jordan Beach, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge under section 4a of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 - which is the more serious form of stalking and can carry a custodial sentence.

He was given one of 18 months, but the judge suspended it for two years. He must also complete 180 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying a victim services surcharge of £187. An indefinite restraining order has been made, forbidding any contact with his victim.

