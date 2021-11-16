Wigan DWP officer stole from benefit claimants to pay cocaine debt

Mum Hayley Powell salted away benefits intended for claimants into her own bank account, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The scam took place over a 14-month period while the 43-year-old mum from Holly Road, Golborne, was based at the Department for Work and Pensions office in Ashton.

She also diverted payments into the account of friend Jonathan Duffy, a 46-year old single dad with money problems of his own, although she demanded a cut of what she gave him.

Bolton Crown Court

The hearing was told that Powell syphoned off more than £14,400 and dishonestly made a false representation to acquire a further £9,734 while a supposedly trusted member of DWP staff.

Her former employer today accused Powell of exploiting her position and said she deserved to face the full force of the law.

During the scam, Powell would falsify forms to explain why the payments were not going into the accounts of genuine claimants. And she painted a bleaker picture of her own financial position than reality showed in order to claim extra child care allowances.

After her arrest, Powell said she needed the cash because she had outstanding debts from a dependency on cocaine which she had managed to kick three years ago.

Duffy, the court heard, had initially made legitimate claims but went to childhood friend Powell for help after a request for more child care benefit was rejected because his work hours had increased.

For her crimes Powell was given a total of 16 months in prison but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

She must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Powell was told that it was the fact that she had a young daughter that spared her an immediate spell behind bars.

Fork lift truck Duffy admitted to two counts of retaining wrongful credit totalling almost £8,300.

He was given a community order which involves 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The Department takes any abuse of taxpayers’ money very seriously and we have robust processes in place to tackle fraud.

“Ms Powell exploited her position and it’s right that she faces the full force of the law.

“The DWP always pursues the recovery of overpaid benefits and we have a range of powers that allow us to do this.”