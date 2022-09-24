News you can trust since 1853
Wigan engineering firm manager admits to fleecing his employer out of more than £28k

A Wigan business manager has admitted defrauding his employers out of more than £28,000.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Simon Hindley, 38, of Chestnut Grove, Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge that he "committed fraud in that, while occupying a position, namely manager, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of MKW Heating Controls ltd, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a financial gain for yourself."

The hearing was told that he salted away £28,606.51 between August 1 2017 and May 31 2021 while employed by the heating equipment supply which is based on Swan Lane in Hindley Green.

The hearing was told the deception took place over a period of more than four years

Hindley was granted unconditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing on October 19.

He was prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act.