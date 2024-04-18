Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Local Democracy Service has been informed of the development while it was revealed that the cause of the baby’s death and even its gender at this stage remain unknown.

The heartbreaking discovery was made on Marsh Green last week. Greater Manchester Police said it was called by a “partner agency” before the remains were found.

Police at the scene of the dead baby's discovery in Marsh Green

Five people, aged between 20 and 70, were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death; and unlawful burial. They have all since been bailed while enquiries continue.

The LDRS understands the baby’s family was known to Wigan council social services prior to the discovery. Over the weekend, two police scenes were in place on Marsh Green and Valley Road as investigations were carried out.

In an update issued today (April 18), a GMP spokesperson said both scenes have now been closed. Detectives confirmed there is ‘no wider threat to the community’.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies, who is leading the investigation, said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community. It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public. I am confident in saying there is no wider threat.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation, and as such is going to take some time to arrive at answers both we and the community want; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances leading up to the recovery of the remains. At this stage of our investigation, we have not found any other remains and believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As soon as we are able to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so. The cooperation and understanding of the community have not gone unnoticed.”