The Audi was found ablaze on Land Gate Lane in Ashton at around 11.30pm on Friday September 23.

A spokesperson for Wigan’s Fire and Rescue, said: “We received a call from a member of the public shortly after 11pm on Friday evening.

Land Gate Lane where the Audi was found abandoned and on fire.

"Crews quickly attended the scene of an abandoned car engulfed in flames on Land Gate Road in Ashton.

"The fire was sucessfully extinguished and no one was hurt.”