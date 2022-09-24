News you can trust since 1853
Wigan fire crews called to blazing abandoned car

Firefighters were called to tackle a burning car which was abandoned on a quiet Wigan lane.

By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 11:30 am

The Audi was found ablaze on Land Gate Lane in Ashton at around 11.30pm on Friday September 23.

A spokesperson for Wigan’s Fire and Rescue, said: “We received a call from a member of the public shortly after 11pm on Friday evening.

Land Gate Lane where the Audi was found abandoned and on fire.

"Crews quickly attended the scene of an abandoned car engulfed in flames on Land Gate Road in Ashton.

"The fire was sucessfully extinguished and no one was hurt.”

A full tank from one pump was used to put the burning vehicle out which took about 30 minutes.