Wigan football fan admits trying to smuggle flare into Premier League game

Luke Dwyer, 29, of Sunnyside Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the offence committed under the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc) Act of 1985 at Selhurst Park, London, on January 23.

The hearing was told that the incendiary device was found on Dwyer as he tried to enter the stadium via gate six of the ground before Palace's 1-3 league defeat to Liverpool. The act prohibits the bringing of flares to designated sports grounds and to designated matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court

He also admitted to committing the offence while serving a suspended sentence for dangerous driving handed down by a Liverpool judge in March last year.