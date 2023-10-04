Wigan gang that dealt millions of pounds of cocaine out of a former church jailed for 60 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its eight members bought and sold large quantities of the class A drug and flooded the country’s streets with it, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The dealers used the ex-church in Bamfurlong, which was more recently an antiques shop belonging to family of two of the offenders, as a drug warehouse where cocaine was packaged before farming out to addicts.

Top row, left to right Dean Smallwood, Jamie Kenny, Leon Kenny and Nathan Cooke. Bottom row, left to right: Sam Causer, Nathan Hart, Ian Ormshaw and Daryl Golding

But the drugs ring collasped after a law enforcement hack of the EncroChat communications network in June 2020, which led to a series of arrests and house searches.

The hearing was told officers found designer clothing, expensive watches and numerous phones.

And messages from the EncroChat hack handed over to Greater Manchester Police showed in great detail some of the gang’s workings, including the adulteration of drugs to make them go further and maximise profits.

There were also details of transactions, some of them five-figure, and a debtors’ list plus the suggestion that customers would receive a visit if they didn’t keep up with payments.

It was said that the group dealt more than 75kg of cocaine which was bought in bulk for between £2.7m and £3.2m and sold on the streets for between £7m and £7.5m.

