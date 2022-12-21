Andrew Stretton was one of three men who stood trial at Bolton Crown Court earlier this year for attacking Paul West in an incident in an alleyway behind Wigan’s Grand Arcade in the middle of the day on August 4 2021.

But he was actually an innocent bystander who bravely came to the aid of the victim who had suffered a knife wound, by preventing one of the assailants from further injuring him by throwing a brick at his head.

Bolton Crown Court

CCTV footage offered as evidence by Mr Stretton’s defence team showed the now 41-year-old from Parbold wrestling with Christopher France-Sergeant and not making an escape with the two muggers.

The hearing was told that the victim himself had at first thought Mr Stretton was involved in the crime and he was arrested at the scene.

Kieron Mercer, 27, of Orchard Street in Wigan, and 35-year-old France-Sergeant, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, were both convicted of robbery and given prison sentences of four years, six months and four years respectively by the judge.

But volunteer Mr Stretton was found not guilty by the jury and he was told he was free to go.

He told Wigan Today: “I had nothing to do with these men. I didn't know them and I wasn’t involved in a bad way.

"I was just heading towards the railway station, minding my own business, to catch a train because I was going to see my mum, when I came across them attacking and robbing Mr West of his bag in an alley at the back of the Grand Arcade.

"I tried to step in and managed to stop one of them from throwing a brick at his head.

"They ran off and I stayed behind and was arrested because the victim must’ve thought I was one of the gang.

