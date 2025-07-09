A Wigan school has issued a warning after reports of a “suspicious individual” in the nearby area.

Shevington High alerted parents to reports of a man acting strangely near to the school grounds.

He is described as a white male of medium build with a beard and short dark hair.

In a message to parents, the school said: “The area is around Almond Brook/Aspinall Road near Hickory’s pub.

"This is the only information given to us and this has been reported to police.”