Wigan high school issues stranger danger warning
A Wigan school has issued a warning after reports of a “suspicious individual” in the nearby area.
Shevington High alerted parents to reports of a man acting strangely near to the school grounds.
He is described as a white male of medium build with a beard and short dark hair.
In a message to parents, the school said: “The area is around Almond Brook/Aspinall Road near Hickory’s pub.
"This is the only information given to us and this has been reported to police.”