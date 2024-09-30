Wigan hit-and-run victim has suffered 'life-changing injuries'
The victim, who is in his 40s, was struck by a vehicle on Queen Street, close to Wigan Central, at 4.20pm on Sunday September 29 and it drove off without stopping.
The man was taken to hospital by the North West Air Ambulance which had landed in the car park of Go Outdoors nearby.
Queen Street was cordoned off for several hours, with traffic diverted up Wallgate, as investigations continued in torrential rain for several hours.
Police are appealing for those with information to come forward as the driver responsible remains at large.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said:
“At around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday September 29), we were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Queen Street, Wigan.
“A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 2203 of 29/09/2024.
“Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.