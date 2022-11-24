Wigan lettings agency in court amid allegations of fraud involving deposits worth thousands of pounds

Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is accused of falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

The allegations surround deposits paid to the lettings firm

Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits.