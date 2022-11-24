News you can trust since 1853
Wigan lettings agency in court amid allegations of fraud involving deposits worth thousands of pounds

A Wigan lettings firm faces 15 charges of fraud relating to the handling of deposits worth thousands of pounds.

By Gaynor Clarke
29 minutes ago - 1 min read

Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is accused of falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.

The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

The allegations surround deposits paid to the lettings firm

Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits.

A hearing will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 20, when pleas are expected to be entered.