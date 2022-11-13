Wigan machete threat teen is locked up
A Wigan teenager who admitted threatening a man while armed with a machete has been locked up for a year.
By Charles Graham
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Shaun Connolly, 18, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to menacing Alan O'Reilly while wielding the blade in Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, on August 25.
Returning to the court for sentencing, he was told he was going to be committed to detention in a young offenders' institution for 12 months because he had "wielded a machete in the street."