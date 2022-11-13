Shaun Connolly, 18, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to menacing Alan O'Reilly while wielding the blade in Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, on August 25.

Local man who battered and strangled his girlfriend to death is jailed for life

Returning to the court for sentencing, he was told he was going to be committed to detention in a young offenders' institution for 12 months because he had "wielded a machete in the street."