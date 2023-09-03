News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Wigan man accused of being a heroin pusher

A Wigan 47-year-old has been accused of peddling medical heroin.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Paul Adair, of Rose Avenue in Abram, appeared in the dock before Manchester and Salford justices to face a charge of conspiring with others to supply diamorphine in the UK between January 1 and 31 2020.

Read More
Residents asked to have their say on plans to protect Wigan's heritage

He was released on conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on October 30.

Conditions include residing at his home address and observing an electronically-tagged curfew between 10pm and 5.30am.