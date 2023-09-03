Wigan man accused of being a heroin pusher
A Wigan 47-year-old has been accused of peddling medical heroin.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Paul Adair, of Rose Avenue in Abram, appeared in the dock before Manchester and Salford justices to face a charge of conspiring with others to supply diamorphine in the UK between January 1 and 31 2020.
He was released on conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on October 30.
Conditions include residing at his home address and observing an electronically-tagged curfew between 10pm and 5.30am.