A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.

Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, is charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 by repeatedly sending messages and turning up at his home.

He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.

