Wigan man accused of brutal attack and stalking must wait until 2026 for trial
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.
Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, is charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 by repeatedly sending messages and turning up at his home.
He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.
A trial has been fixed for March 11, 2026 at Bolton Crown Court. It is expected to last three days.