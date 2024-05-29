Wigan man accused of brutal attack and stalking must wait until 2026 for trial

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking and seriously injuring another man.

Stephen Gray, 43, of Derby House, Scholes, is charged with causing Damian Bradshaw serious alarm or distress between February 4 and April 17 by repeatedly sending messages and turning up at his home.

He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on him on the first of those dates.

A trial has been fixed for March 11, 2026 at Bolton Crown Court. It is expected to last three days.