A Wigan man is to appear before a judge facing a series of domestic abuse charges.

Martin Armstrong, 35, of Ellis Street, Whelley, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour during a relationship with Jodie Carey from January 1 to November 21 2023.

Charges lid also include two counts of assault causing her actual bodily harm and one of intentional strangulation on October 21 and November 21 respectively and to causing criminal damage to her computer on those two dates.

While admitting to a bail breach, Armstrong has yet to plead to the charges.