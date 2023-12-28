News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man accused of bullying behaviour and strangling his partner

A Wigan man is to appear before a judge facing a series of domestic abuse charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Martin Armstrong, 35, of Ellis Street, Whelley, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour during a relationship with Jodie Carey from January 1 to November 21 2023.

Read More
Knives and replica firearms among items seized during searches of people trying ...

Charges lid also include two counts of assault causing her actual bodily harm and one of intentional strangulation on October 21 and November 21 respectively and to causing criminal damage to her computer on those two dates.

While admitting to a bail breach, Armstrong has yet to plead to the charges.

He is now scheduled to appear at Bolton Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 3.