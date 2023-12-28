Wigan man accused of bullying behaviour and strangling his partner
A Wigan man is to appear before a judge facing a series of domestic abuse charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Armstrong, 35, of Ellis Street, Whelley, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour during a relationship with Jodie Carey from January 1 to November 21 2023.
Charges lid also include two counts of assault causing her actual bodily harm and one of intentional strangulation on October 21 and November 21 respectively and to causing criminal damage to her computer on those two dates.