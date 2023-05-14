Cory Barrett, 22, from Wigan, is one of 13 men who is appearing at Bolton Crown Court accused of serious child grooming sex offences.

They are accused of numerous offences against multiple girls, aged between 14 and 17, between 2016 and 2018 – mainly in the Blackrod and Adlington areas of Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Crown Court

They were arrested following Greater Manchester Police launching Operation Pavarotti, the force’s investigation into child sexual exploitation allegations in the area.

Barrett is charged with three counts of rape of a female under 16, two of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a female under the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Darbyshire, 26, of Westhoughton, is charged with two counts of causing/inciting sexual activity with a child, five rapes of a female under the age of 16, and seven counts of sexual activity with female under the age of 16.

Harvie Aspden, 23, of Bolton, faces four counts of sexual activity with a female under 16.

Daniel Flatters, 32, of Bolton, is accused of one count of rape of a female under the age of 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of aggravated taking a vehicle without consent.

Jack Poulson, 29, of Bolton, is charged with four counts of rape of a female under 16, five counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of sexual communication with a female under the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Fitzgerald, 34, of Bolton, is accused of one count of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Elliott Turner, 34, of Bolton, is charged with one count of rape of a female under the age of 16.

Ross Corley, 28, of Bolton, faces two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Brandon Harwood, 23, of Bolton, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 14 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Haslam, 34, of Bolton faces three counts of rape of a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16.

Michael Linfoot, 21, and Thomas Rae, 21, are each accused of one count of the rape of a girl aged 15 in the Rivington area of Lancashire in 2018.

And Callum Hesketh, 22, is accused of making indecent Snapchat videos of a child in the same area at the same time.