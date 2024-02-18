News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man accused of domestically abusing a woman for six years

A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.

Read More
66-year-old Wigan sex attacker hunted after court no show

During that time he is also accused of intentionally strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm in November 2021.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

No pleas have yet been entered and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Smith will make his first appearance on March 22 before which he has been released on unconditional bail.