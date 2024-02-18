Wigan man accused of domestically abusing a woman for six years
A Wigan 34-year-old has been accused of subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years.
D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.
During that time he is also accused of intentionally strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm in November 2021.
No pleas have yet been entered and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Smith will make his first appearance on March 22 before which he has been released on unconditional bail.