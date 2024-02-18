Watch more of our videos on Shots!

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.

During that time he is also accused of intentionally strangling her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm in November 2021.

Bolton Crown Court