Wigan man accused of kidnap, false imprisonment and having an assault rifle

Dean Braham, 37, formerly of Ratcliffe Street in Springfield, and now of Brewery Lane, Leigh, appeared before borough justices charged with unlawfully and by fraud or force carrying away Dominique Peet, injuriously imprisoning her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on New Year's Eve last year, the court heard.

Bolton Crown Court

Braham is further charged with the burglary of an address in Leyland Gardens, Wigan, during which beer and coconut water were stolen, and possession of an assault rifle, both on March 12 this year.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations the case was immediately sent by Wigan and Leigh magistrates to Bolton Crown Court where Braham, who has yet to enter any pleas, will make a first appearance on April 28.

