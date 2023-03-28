News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man accused of kidnap, false imprisonment and having an assault rifle

A Wigan man has been accused of kidnap, false imprisonment and assault.

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Dean Braham, 37, formerly of Ratcliffe Street in Springfield, and now of Brewery Lane, Leigh, appeared before borough justices charged with unlawfully and by fraud or force carrying away Dominique Peet, injuriously imprisoning her and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on New Year's Eve last year, the court heard.

Bolton Crown Court
Braham is further charged with the burglary of an address in Leyland Gardens, Wigan, during which beer and coconut water were stolen, and possession of an assault rifle, both on March 12 this year.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations the case was immediately sent by Wigan and Leigh magistrates to Bolton Crown Court where Braham, who has yet to enter any pleas, will make a first appearance on April 28.

Before then the bench has remanded him in custody.